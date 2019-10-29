Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 169.94% and a net margin of 18.40%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE APAM traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $27.63. 408,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,055. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

