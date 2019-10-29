ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Short Interest Up 18.6% in October

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 643,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

ASML has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ASML by 239.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 125,992 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASML by 45.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $266.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,502. The company has a market capitalization of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. ASML has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $269.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.70.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

