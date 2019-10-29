Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY20 guidance at $3.44 to $3.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $142.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.