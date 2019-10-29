Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of ARGGY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

