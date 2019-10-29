Atheios (ATH) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $8,172.00 and $4.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.