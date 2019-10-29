Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Electric by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $433,181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,270,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,339,000 after buying an additional 38,260,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,805,671,000 after buying an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Seidman bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 17,012,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,997,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

