Atlas Brown Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.16. The company had a trading volume of 52,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,688. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $164.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.