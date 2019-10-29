Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.22. 202,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,535. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.79. The stock has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.97.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

