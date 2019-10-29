Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.13. 58,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,043. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

