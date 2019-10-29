Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Brightworth grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,280.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,938 shares of company stock worth $4,875,264. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.53. 42,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,182. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day moving average is $135.50. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.74.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

