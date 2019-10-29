Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU) Trading 4.7% Higher

Atrum Coal Ltd (ASX:ATU)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.34 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.34 ($0.24), approximately 341,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 112,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.32 ($0.23).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 22.70, a current ratio of 22.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $159.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55.

About Atrum Coal (ASX:ATU)

Atrum Coal Limited engages in the anthracite coal exploration and development activities in Canada. It holds interests in the Elan Hard coking coal project located in the Rocky Mountains of Alberta; Groundhog anthracite project that covers an area of approximately 600 square kilometers located in northwestern British Columbia; Bowron River coal project located in the town of Prince George; and Naskeena anthracite project located in western British Columbia.

