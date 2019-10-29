AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

T opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on T shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

