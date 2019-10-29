AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $$3.60-3.70 for the period. AT&T also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to $$4.50-4.80 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Desjardins restated an average rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DZ Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.27.

NYSE:T opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AT&T has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $38.86. The company has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

