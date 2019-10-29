Aurora Hits Market Capitalization of $47.38 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $47.38 million and $1.81 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.24 or 0.05585318 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000387 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00046139 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031690 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

