Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is D.B. Root & Company LLC’s 10th Largest Position

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 29,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Cowen began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.11 and a 200-day moving average of $163.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

