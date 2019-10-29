AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by Cfra to Buy

Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.44.

AN stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. 1,105,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58.

In related news, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $37,084.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

