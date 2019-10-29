AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AutoNation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.44.

NYSE:AN opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CMO Marc G. Cannon sold 18,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $950,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James R. Bender sold 767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $37,084.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,974,535. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AutoNation by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,628,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,175,000 after buying an additional 437,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,480,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,952,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,017,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,599,000 after buying an additional 1,855,298 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,808,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 200,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in AutoNation by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 112,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

