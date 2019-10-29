Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Up 12%

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) rose 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.87, approximately 34,279 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 301,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Laidlaw upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $155.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.