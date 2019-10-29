Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut Avangrid from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Avangrid and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.14.

AGR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,515. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

