Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) traded down 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26, 998,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 424,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 258.12% and a negative return on equity of 230.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Avinger Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avinger stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 362.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,093 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 12.36% of Avinger worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

