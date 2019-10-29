Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:AXI)

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltd (LON:AXI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AXI opened at GBX 89 ($1.16) on Tuesday. Axiom European Financial Debt Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 94 ($1.23). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.86.

