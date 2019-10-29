Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Chardan Capital

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axovant Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.79.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.34. 74,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,813. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

