Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Azul and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.51.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of -0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97. Azul has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $43.14.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Azul had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Azul will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azul by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Azul by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Azul by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 381,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 75,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

