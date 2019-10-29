B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OSIS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,332 shares of company stock worth $13,587,838 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

