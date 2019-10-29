Baader Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €230.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been given a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 99.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDI. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Wirecard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €186.95 ($217.38).

WDI stock traded up €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €115.55 ($134.36). The company had a trading volume of 886,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of €138.18 and a 200-day moving average of €141.68. Wirecard has a one year low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a one year high of €170.70 ($198.49). The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33.

Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

