Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $661,062,000 after purchasing an additional 228,312 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,895,000 after purchasing an additional 930,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,933,000 after purchasing an additional 681,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.74. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, July 5th. CLSA set a $138.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.84.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.