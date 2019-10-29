Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of First of Long Island worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First of Long Island by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First of Long Island by 0.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 7.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 111,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $63,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,517.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $569.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. First of Long Island Corp has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.81 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

