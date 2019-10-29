Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,906 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 20,528.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $609,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Matthew Vaughn sold 13,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $289,709.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,526.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,554. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.58.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

