Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 19,110 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of CEVA worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 976.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 8.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 137,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CEVA stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The company has a market cap of $620.29 million, a P/E ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. CEVA’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

