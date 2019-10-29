Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,487 Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Spok were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spok by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 386,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,805,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Spok stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Spok Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.53 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $57,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOK. ValuEngine upgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

