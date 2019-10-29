Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $87.50. 1,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.