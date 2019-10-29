Bank of Marin Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $595.12 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $142,066.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,577.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,300 shares of company stock worth $517,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMRC. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

