Bank of The West Acquires 2,180 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.8% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 39.2% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 53,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 9,299 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $2,450,565.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,707,294.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.55.

BDX stock opened at $246.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

