Bank of The West Acquires 2,574 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,651 shares in the company, valued at $91,464,684.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.