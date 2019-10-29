Bank of The West Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,318,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 33,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,703,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $113.42 and a twelve month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

