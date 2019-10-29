Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bank of The West decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Natixis increased its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,259 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. OLD Republic International Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 746,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,359,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Altria Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 117,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

