Bank of The West Sells 26,680 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDN. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 161,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58,446 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 177.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 98,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Crabb Rick purchased 260,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.94.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $30.89.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2543 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%.

