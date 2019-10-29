Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Barclays and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 194.45 ($2.54).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 168.16 ($2.20) on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.67.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

