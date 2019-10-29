Barings BDC (BBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 152.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBDC stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBDC shares. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities started coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In other news, Director John Switzer bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

