Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Marian Acker Sells 3,054 Shares

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marian Acker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of Barnes Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84.

On Friday, August 16th, Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of Barnes Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82.

Barnes Group stock opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.18.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 118,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

