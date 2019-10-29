Barnes Group (NYSE:B) PT Raised to $60.00 at UBS Group

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of B stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $61.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $270,369.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,811 shares of company stock worth $567,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Barnes Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 443,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

