Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BRN opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.80.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

