Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.99.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.85. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.72.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries acquired 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $650,289.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Papa acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $699,300.00. 11.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 41.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.