BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.19 million.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. BayCom has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.37.

Get BayCom alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BayCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BayCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.