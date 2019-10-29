Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BAYN. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.90 ($92.91).

Bayer stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €65.93 ($76.66). 2,286,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.85.

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

