Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €79.90 ($92.91).

Shares of FRA:BAYN opened at €65.93 ($76.66) on Friday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €65.57 and a 200-day moving average price of €60.81.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

