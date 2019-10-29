Bayview Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bayview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 83.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448,673 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bayview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

KRE stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

