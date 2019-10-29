Belden (BDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Belden to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,180. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.39. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

In related news, insider Biddle Neil acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Also, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at $486,058.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,257,761 shares of company stock valued at $157,036. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

