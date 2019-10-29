Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stake Boosted by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,780,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,841,000 after buying an additional 765,178 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.07.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $310,091.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

