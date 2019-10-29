Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHLB. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.10. 247,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,949. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

